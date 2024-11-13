Insider: Belief Cardinals Strike Deal With Star Defender
ARIZONA -- Speculation on the future of Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has been notable since the star went public with a trade request in the 2023 offseason.
It was a time where the Cardinals were in transition after hiring a new head coach (Jonathan Gannon) and general manager (Monti Ossenfort) while tearing the roster down. In the moment, Baker had two years remaining on his deal with no guaranteed money.
Whether the trade request was authentic remains to be seen, but if it was a political move to see his deal re-worked - it was a success. Baker inked a restructed contract at the beginning of training camp, though he's still scheduled to become a free agent following the 2024 season.
Since the trade request, Arizona's turned the corner. They're now winners of their last four games entering their bye week while sitting pretty atop the NFC West.
Baker wants to play for a winner, and that's exactly the path the Cardinals find themselves on.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says Baker and the Cardinals could reach an agreement on a new deal before the start of free agency.
"The people I've talked to believe there's a realistic chance Baker and the Cardinals can reach a deal before free agency. Baker prioritizes winning, so if he believes he can win big in Arizona, staying there is a viable option," wrote Fowler.
"The Cardinals have shown encouraging signs in recent weeks. Baker is also about his business, as he showed with an April 2023 trade request. So the Cardinals would have to pay up for a 28-year-old with five consecutive Pro Bowls."
Arizona's projected to have $98 million in effective cap space next offseason by OverTheCap, the second highest figure in the NFL.
If the Cardinals want Baker to stick around, they can make it happen.
The obvious issue is what sort of compensation Baker - who turns 29 in January - will seek, and what the Cardinals are comfortable paying him. He's essentially invaluable to the culture rest in Arizona, and the team's been pretty clear on what he brings to the table.
Jonathan Gannon after Sunday's win over the New York Jets:
“He's one of our elite players, man. I know everyone sees what he does on Sundays. I see what the guy does on Monday through Saturdays and like I've said, you can't put a price tag on it. He is just a complete captain. He's a warrior—all the things that means. I'm so glad we have him.”
Baker was a popular name around the league's trade deadline, though the organization came out and denied any rumors they'd part with the star safety.
Baker himself addressed contract talks early in the offseason and said while he wanted to remain a Cardinal, he understands the business aspect of the league.
"Of course I want to be a Cardinal but at the end of the day I understand it's a business. ... That's the main thing, keeping that the main thing - help this football team right now. Every year it changes," he said back in June.
It's now the middle of November, and both the Cardinals and Baker are playing well.
Some thought the Cardinals should have dealt Baker so they wouldn't walk away empty-handed if he left in free agency, though it's clear Arizona might not let one of their best players even sniff the open market.