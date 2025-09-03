Arizona Cardinals Star Marvin Harrison Jr. Laughs Off Expectations
TEMPE -- Arizona Cardinals star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. stood outside of his locker on Wednesday, addressing reporters for the first time during the regular season.
In a few days time, he'll be in the locker room of the Superdome in New Orleans preparing to battle the Saints to begin his sophomore season in the league.
It's been quite the up-and-down journey for Harrison since entering the NFL last season as the No. 4 overall pick. Even after putting up nearly 900 yards and eight touchdowns in a run-first offense with superstar tight end Trey McBride as the No. 1 passing option, expectations still weren't met.
Will that change in 2025?
Marvin Harrison Jr. Hopes to Block Out The Noise in 2025
"Honestly, I thought the expectations last year were more," Harrison told reporters with a chuckle. "So I'm ready to just remove myself from all the expectations. Go out there and just go play football now."
Full video of his availability:
"I think experience brings more confidence. Just naturally. I'm just ready to go out there and showcase what this team is about and get a good start to this season," Harrison said.
More from his interview:
Q: What do you know about the NFL now that you didn't know last year?
"I knew it was a long season, but you don't know until you play it. Just do your best to maintain your body throughout that time, and I would say just knowing that it's a long season and having to get a chance to experience it."
Q: What's it mean to have an experienced quarterback like Kyler Murray?
"Experience is a lot. Experience is something that you can't really teach when someone's been in situations that maybe other quarterbacks haven't been in. That definitely brings a lot of confidence from me and this team as well. So definitely means a lot."
Importance of chemistry on the field between QB/WR
"Absolutely, you gotta be on the same page. Constantly, really, just the depth, what we're both seeing out there, the depth of the routes, what spot he expects me to be at. So there's all that kind of factors into it."
Differences in pre-snap defense disguises in college and NFL
"You don't see as much in college, maybe now (since) a lot of NFL coaches (are) going back to college now, kind of starting to see it a little bit more. But definitely when I was in college, there wasn't really much disguising. You got man, you got cover two ... so it's kind of pretty simple. Now I'm moving around the offense a little bit, I gotta be more keyed into safeties, linebackers, corners and all that. So definitely brings a challenge, but it's exciting at the same time."