Cardinals Reveal First Injury Report vs Saints

The Arizona Cardinals have their first practice report of the 2025 season.

Donnie Druin

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals football is nearly here, and we're officially one step closer with the team revealing its first injury report for their Week 1 road tilt with the New Orleans Saints.

Meeting with reporters ahead of practice, Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon revealed his team was fairly healthy as the regular season begins:

"You'll see everybody out there today. We're good to go. Healthy. Guys on IR are doing a good job coming along. Wednesday of game week here, so a lot of excitement in the building. Gotta take care of business."

Cardinals/Saints Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report

Aug 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a Arizona Cardinals helmet during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Cardinals only featured two names on their injury report today, as Will Hernandez (knee) was limited while Jon Gaines (thumb) was a full participant.

Arizona re-signed Hernandez during the tail end of camp as he continues to work his way back from last year's ACL injury while Gaines hurt his thumb during the team's Red/White practice.

As for New Orleans, the Saints had five players on their injury report:

Trevor Penning (toe) - DNP
Khristian Boyd (hand), Jordan Howden (oblique), Alontae Taylor (groin) and Chase Young (calf) - Limited

For the Cardinals, names such as Walter Nolen III, Bilal Nichols and BJ Ojulari are on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list while Christian Jones, Hayden Conner and Justin Jones are on Injured Reserve (IR).

All of the aforementioned names will be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

What's Next?

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon watches from the sidelines as they play against the Las Vegas Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals and Saints will practice twice more this week. Another regular injury report will come on Thursday while Friday will reveal injury statuses such as questionable, out and doubtful moving into the weekend.

Teams are allowed up to two standard practice squad elevations over the weekend while final game designations for active/inactive players are due 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday, which will be 8:30 AM MST for Week 1.

"That's the only show in town. It's a good football city, and I've been in there multiple times. Aside from being Week 1, it's a passionate fan base and it's loud there. We gotta make sure that we handle it," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters today during his press conference availability.

The Cardinals are betting favorites despite being road warriors ahead of Week 1 - though the Saints look to play spoiler and prove most wrong.

