Arizona Cardinals Star at NFL's Tight End University Camp
Tight End University is returning for its fifth year, and the Arizona Cardinals will be represented by three of their own in Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, and Tip Reiman.
The annual event is hosted/founded by George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen.
Annually, the camp hosts the best tight ends across the league.
The goal of TEU is to help players at the position, improve their game, and become more well-rounded contributors to a devalued position.
There will be plenty of media coverage, including ESPN‘s Dan Orlovsky and Laura Rutledge.
Arizona Cardinals Well Represented at TEU
As we said, the Cardinals will send McBride, Higgins, and Reiman for the workout.
McBride is fresh off his first Pro Bowl season after finishing second at the position in receptions (111) and yards (1,146) a year ago. His efforts earned him a historic contract extension as he looks to be one of the bright young stars of the league.
Higgins is entering his third season and saw a slight uptick in production from year one to year two. The team is hoping to get him more involved this season, but he does a very good job in his current role.
Reiman was a third-round pick in last year’s draft. He caught six of his seven targets for 37 yards throughout the season. As the Cardinals' TE3, it wasn’t too surprising to see such a simplified role for him.
Now headed to Nashville, the three will look to hone in and become better than they were before. Higgins and Reiman could use the coaching and teaching most, but McBride will certainly appreciate some fine-tuning to his performance.
As one of the bright and emerging young stars at the position, McBride should be open to any opportunities to become better.
Higgins will be hoping to inherit a larger role this season, an offensive coordinator Drew Petzing would love nothing more than to run two tight end sets.
As for Reiman, there are no questions regarding his physicality at the position. With improvement as a pass catcher, which will be the largest point of emphasis for him during the event, perhaps he could see a nice step forward as well.
The Cardinals have not had an abundant amount of success at the tight end position in quite some time. Perhaps McBride will serve as a trailblazer of sorts and turn the position into one of the roster's strengths.