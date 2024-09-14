Former Cardinals Star Set to Miss Entire Regular Season
Former Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown is expected to miss the entire 2024 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Brown, who inked a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason, is expected to be out until January.
From ESPN:
"Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown , who was put on injured reserve Friday because of a shoulder injury that requires surgery, is not expected to play in the regular season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"There still was a chance Brown could return for the postseason, but he was not expected back any sooner than mid-January, sources told Schefter."
Brown was expected to help take Kansas City's offense over the top with other weapons such as Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy in the mix for Patrick Mahomes to target.
The Cardinals saw Brown struggle with his health after trading a first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for his services, never playing more than 14 games in the two years he spent in the desert.
Brown was hurt in Kansas City's preseason opener with a shoulder injury and initially was expected to return early in the regular season.
Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder says Brown's injury went from bad to worse:
“The protocol is you look at that in a week and make sure it’s still in place. It was,” Burkholder said.
“He was doing great in rehab, we were talking a return-to-play plan. He had one last check of another image to do at four weeks out from the injury, and it looked like the bone had moved.
“Everybody involved through it was a little too risky for him to play without having this operated on. He’ll have it fixed and we’ll go from there. There’s no timelines because we don’t know [how surgery will go] yet.”
We'll see how Brown recovers after putting the following message on Twitter:
"Disappointed, frustrated, and Sad was the first wave of emotions once I realized I would need surgery but that only lasted a day or so because Of my Faith in God. 🙏🏿 knowing that this to shall pass, no matter the great opportunity I had in front of me. It’s not over and that’s not the path God wanted for me and I’m perfectly fine with that now. I feel it’s my duty to let everyone know out there no matter if things are going good or not going the way you want it to, never wary from your faith but to lean and trust into God no matter the situation…With that being said let’s enjoy some great football!!"