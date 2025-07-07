Arizona Cardinals Star Snubbed from NFC West All-Star Team
The Arizona Cardinals are slowly beginning to build a roster of players worth noticing by the NFL.
But they still fall victim to some coastal bias.
While Arizona does feature plenty of players worthy of recognition, nods will often go to established stars of bigger-market teams, and that's OK, but it's still disappointing to see deserving stars left out of national discourse.
Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride Snubbed From NFC West All-Star Offense
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder put together an All-Star offense and defense from each NFL division. The Cardinals, residing in the vaunted NFC West, saw their star TE snubbed from this list.
Trey McBride, despite emerging as one of the most terrifying threats in the NFL, was not mentioned. Instead, the TE nod went to 49ers TE George Kittle.
"Kittle managed to record 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns at 31 years old last season, on top of finishing as Pro Football Focus' second-best blocking tight end. He's shown no signs of slowing down, so there's no reason to believe he's not the best tight end in the NFC West still," Holder wrote.
I can think of 111 reasons to believe Kittle may be ceding his crown to McBride.
McBride exceeded Kittle's total in yards, receptions and games played in 2024. Now, granted, Kittle is still an excellent player with a career's worth of excellence on his resume.
If the argument revolves around career as a whole, Kittle has the edge. But at 31 years old, Kittle has also not played a full NFL season since 2018. McBride is 25, and still unlocking his ceiling.
A case can be made for Kittle over McBride. But to argue that there is "no reason" is willful ignorance.
2 Arizona Cardinals Make Surprise Appearances
Holder did, however, give a pair of Cardinals some love.
He listed Marvin Harrison Jr. as a rising star, and one of the starting WRs on this theoretical team. Harrison is widely expected to enjoy a breakout season in 2025, and could emerge as one of the tougher assignments in the NFL if his potential is realized.
But it was C Hjalte Froholdt that made the surprise appearance. Froholdt was given the starting look at center on Holder's team.
"After battling injuries, playing multiple positions and bouncing around with a few teams to begin his career, Froholdt has found a home at center in Arizona over the last two years. The Dane finished 2024 PFF's seventh-highest-graded center with a mark of 76.1," Holder wrote.
Froholdt has been the picture of stability, truly coming into his own with the Cardinals. While he may not be the first center one thinks of, he's been dependable and has showcased steady growth in his desert tenure.