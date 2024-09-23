Cardinals Star TE in Concussion Protocol
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride is in concussion protocol, according to HC Jonathan Gannon.
McBride exited late in Arizona's Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions with a head injury. He finished with three receptions for 25 yards.
Backup tight ends in Elijah Higgins and Tip Reiman could see more time if McBride can't suit up in Week 4 when the Washington Commanders come to town.
The Cardinals dropped to 1-2, though head coach Jonathan Gannon is encouraged moving forward.
"I think that's a good football team. We didn't make enough plays in all three phases. (That’s) kind of what it came down to. They put up 20 points in the first half, and then we played better on defense there," he said after the loss.
"You would have liked to see us get the ball back at the end of the game. (We) just didn't get it done, so it starts with me. I know the run game on offense didn't get quite going. We were on some third-and-longs versus a good rushing team and a good covering team, so we have to do better on third-down there, better in the run game--better everywhere. I did think we battled.
"We fought. Coming out of halftime we were resilient, which I'm enthused about and which I told them. If we keep playing like that and clean up some mistakes, we'll get back on track.”
Arizona will practice on Wednesday, when the team unveils their first injury report of the week.