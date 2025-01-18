Cardinals Star Trade Target Addresses Future
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are heavily anticipated to go big-game hunting this offseason, and with their biggest need arguably coming at pass rusher - there's a variety of stars general manager Monti Ossenfort could inquire about.
There's very few that are bigger than Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby - who the Cardinals are reportedly preparing to pursue.
Crosby's future in Las Vegas is currently unknown as the Raiders hit the reset button, cleaning house by firing their previous general manager and head coach. With that, there's a possibility the Raiders may decide to further that process by dealing Crosby for a king's ransom of draft picks.
Crosby recently addressed his future on NFL Network's Good Morning Football:
"Right now I'm just focused on my process and my day to day and getting healthy, we're going to see what happens with the coaching situation," said Crosby.
"You know I've been with the Raiders for six years, I'm currently under contract, but I think I've talked about it before, I have no guaranteed money left, there's a lot of things that need to be discussed, we're going to do that and focus on taking it one step at a time, and we'll move accordingly.
"For me, I'm happy in general, get to spend some more time with my daughter around this time of year, and we'll let it all play out how it's supposed to. So regardless, I'm in a great place, and we're going to have those discussions real soon."
Crosby also described the Raiders' current situation as eerie - which doesn't exactly express home to establish something long-term in Vegas.
"You know, the future of the Raiders, obviously I think everybody kind of knows what's going on. I mean like I said I'm there every morning, we just talked about it, and it's very eerie around there I would say, a lot of new changes and things like that," he said.