Cardinals Star Trey McBride Missing Out on NFL Tight End Holiday
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are on a bye week, which isn't great for star tight end Trey McBride.
McBride is forced to be a sideline watcher like the rest of us on the beloved "National Tight End Day" across the NFL.
The holiday is typically held on the fourth weekend of October and has been unofficially celebrated since 2019.
McBride has climbed into the elite tier of players at the position thanks to his play and production, making practically every week a holiday when looking at his numbers.
But even the best don't know what to do when they're missing out on the fun.
In a later tweet he added, "Okay guys I figured it out .. played some golf this morning and have been sitting on the couch eating food and watching football.. not to bad."
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers also are sidelined due to bye's today.
McBride has 47 receptions this season for 421 yards and four touchdowns fresh off a massive contract extension that has him making $19 million per season once it kicks in.
“That's who he's been all year, his whole career. That's the reason why we put so much faith in him and we give him so much attention on offense," Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett told reporters after their matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
"He's (one of) if not the best tight end in this league for a reason. Other teams know it. They try their hardest to stop him, and it is very hard for them to do that.”
Even in spite of the Cardinals' struggles this season, McBride has been a bright spot and source of production for Arizona's offense - which could very well lead him to his second Pro Bowl appearance.
“Yeah, I think about him all the time. He's one of our premier players, so he needs to impact the game accordingly," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said.
"That's one of the guys that the passing game goes through. We have to make sure that he's impacting the game in a positive way.”
McBride also attends "Tight End U", an offseason camp for a good number of guys in the league that was started by George Kittle - who also helped begin today's holiday.
McBride and the Cardinals will be back in Week 9 to face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.