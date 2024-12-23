All Cardinals

Cardinals Star Sounds Off After Overtime Loss

Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride has every right to be frustrated.

Donnie Druin

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Carolina Panthers in 36-30 overtime fashion on Sunday, effectively ending their season with just two weeks remaining.

Postseason dreams are out the window for the Cardinals, who dug themselves out of a 20-3 deficit before eventually converting a 58-yard field goal to push the game to overtime - though it wasn't enough.

One of Arizona's top weapons in tight end Trey McBride didn't have much of an impact on the game, catching three of four targets for 20 yards.

After the loss, McBride shared some... choice words coming off the field and into the tunnel (warning for NSFW language in the video below):

McBride has every right to be frustrated.

The four targets mirrors a season low for one of the best players at the tight end position, and when the Cardinals are struggling, they simply need to find a way to get one of their premier weapons the football.

The frustration could also be with the overall team's collapse from a month ago - where the Cardinals were riding high at 6-4 and sitting atop the NFC West. Since, Arizona is just 1-4 and have had far more questions than answers as the season winds down.

McBride is about to complete his first season as a full-time starter and is a good shot to make the Pro Bowl when all is said and done - plus a massive contract extension is on the horizon too.

Yet there's plenty to be upset and frustrated about after their showing and Carolina, and Cardinals fans likely share plenty of the same sentiment and words with their star tight end.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News