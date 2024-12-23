Cardinals Star Sounds Off After Overtime Loss
The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Carolina Panthers in 36-30 overtime fashion on Sunday, effectively ending their season with just two weeks remaining.
Postseason dreams are out the window for the Cardinals, who dug themselves out of a 20-3 deficit before eventually converting a 58-yard field goal to push the game to overtime - though it wasn't enough.
One of Arizona's top weapons in tight end Trey McBride didn't have much of an impact on the game, catching three of four targets for 20 yards.
After the loss, McBride shared some... choice words coming off the field and into the tunnel (warning for NSFW language in the video below):
McBride has every right to be frustrated.
The four targets mirrors a season low for one of the best players at the tight end position, and when the Cardinals are struggling, they simply need to find a way to get one of their premier weapons the football.
The frustration could also be with the overall team's collapse from a month ago - where the Cardinals were riding high at 6-4 and sitting atop the NFC West. Since, Arizona is just 1-4 and have had far more questions than answers as the season winds down.
McBride is about to complete his first season as a full-time starter and is a good shot to make the Pro Bowl when all is said and done - plus a massive contract extension is on the horizon too.
Yet there's plenty to be upset and frustrated about after their showing and Carolina, and Cardinals fans likely share plenty of the same sentiment and words with their star tight end.