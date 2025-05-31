Cardinals' Stud Draft Pick is Rookie to Watch
The Arizona Cardinals welcomed a high-potential group of rookies to their organization following the 2025 NFL Draft, with a top level of focus on bolstering the defensive side of the ball. GM Monti Ossenfort made that goal quite clear with his selections, as six of their seven draft picks were defensive players.
But one pick stood out, particularly for his somewhat unexpected slide.
Pro Football Focus writers Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick ranked each NFL roster. They were less than sold on Arizona's giving them a paltry rating of 19th out of 32. However, they did point out one rookie to pay attention to in particular, going into the 2025 season.
For the Cardinals, that pick may come as little surprise. Will Johnson, the stud corner out of a national championship-winning Michigan program. Arizona stole him at pick 47, as a concern over a knee injury sent the Draft's top CB prospect down to the second round after he had been considered a first-round talent without question.
Here's what PFF wrote about Johnson, and why he is a name to watch:
"The Cardinals likely never expected Johnson to fall to the second round, but they should be glad he did. He posted an elite 91.3 PFF coverage grade across three seasons at Michigan, ranking fifth among qualified Power Four cornerbacks. Meanwhile, Arizona’s outside cornerbacks ranked 26th in the NFL in PFF coverage grade last season. If he’s fully healthy, Johnson has a chance to make a serious impact as a rookie."
The Cardinals may have found their future No. 1 corner in Johnson. He excels in zone coverage, is a ballhawk, and has a diverse, refined set of skills that allow him to match up against even some of the best WRs he may face.
It's no guarantee Johnson will pan out, or that he'll remain healthy, but both he and the Cardinals' front office feel confident that the knee will not hinder him. If he does remain healthy, he could be a high-level contributor, or even a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.