Cardinals Suffer Massive Blows vs Panthers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be without at least four players on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
According to head coach Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals will be without Paris Johnson Jr., Mack Wilson, Trey Benson and Jesse Luketa due to injury.
Johnson - according to Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard - suffered a strained MCL and could miss multiple weeks ahead of an important stretch for Arizona. Johnson has played every game for the Cardinals this season as their starting left tackle.
Benson has emerged as Arizona's number two option out of the backfield behind James Conner, and now the rookie joins Emari Demercado on the sideline after suffering an ankle injury. Look for DeeJay Dallas to take those reps moving forward while practice squad guys such as Tony Jones Jr. or Michael Carter could get a call up to action this week.
Wilson has arguably been the Cardinals' top free agent addition this past offseason and has formed a solid partnership with Kyzir White in the interior of Arizona's front seven. Wilson did not return from action last week after suffering a concussion.
Luketa - a rotational linebacker for the Cardinals - has a thigh injury preventing him from playing on Sunday.
Even with Carolina's poor record, Arizona knows they can't overlook their opponent.
“We know the challenge ahead going to Carolina on the road. I really think when you look (at) their last six games, they've played really good ball. I think they've turned the corner," said Gannon.
"I think (Panthers Head) Coach (Dave) Canals is doing a really good job. He's got good coordinators in there, they're creative and they've got talent on all three phases, so we're going to have to play good ball going there. You look at it, they won two then hit the BYE. I think that Kansas City was a one-score game, Tampa was a one score game and Philly was a one score game--those are all playoff teams.
"This team's turned the corner and they're doing good so we're going to have to play our brand of ball (to) have a chance to win.”