2 Arizona Cardinals Could Be Surprise Fantasy Football Stars
The Arizona Cardinals are looking for more volume production out of their offense in 2025. With that, comes fantasy football production.
Arizona was a bit of an offensive letdown in 2024. A year where there was much excitement surrounding Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyler Murray turned into a bit of a lackluster performance by anyone not named James Conner or Trey McBride.
According to ESPN, however, two Cardinals players could end up breaking out for your fantasy squad in 2025:
Arizona Cardinals Stars Could be Good Fantasy Pickups
According to ESPN's Liz Loza, second year running back Trey Benson could be a healthy option with a bigger workload in 2025, despite Conner continuing to be a top-end back.
"James Conner did something in 2024 that he had not been able to do in the previous seven seasons of his pro career: He suited up for 16 games. While the 30-year-old running back did suffer a right knee injury in Week 16 (which he attempted to play through the following week), he proved to be a consistent producer for fantasy managers."
"That doesn't mean Benson, Conner's backup, won't have utility in 2025, though. A power runner with 97th percentile speed, Benson was the second back selected in last year's NFL draft.
"Coach Jonathan Gannon has already intimated that Benson would likely have a larger role in his second campaign, which makes sense given Conner's injury history and Benson's skill set.
"With the fourth-easiest strength of schedule among RBs (according to Mike Clay) and currently being selected 158th overall in ESPN fantasy drafts, Benson is one of the highest-upside backups at the position," Loza writes.
Benson is a solid breakout candidate that showed growth and potential in 2024. He only got 63 carries, but averaged 4.6 yards per carry, and began to look like a legitimate complementary piece towards the end of the season.
Meanwhile, second-year WR Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to be projected for a breakout in 2025.
"Harrison was the No. 4 pick in 2024, giving him optimal breakout potential in his second season. He finished 2024 as the WR30 but ranked third in end zone targets (18), ninth in air yards (1,518) and 20th in total targets (116).
"A poor 59.3% catchable target rate limited his upside. With improved QB play from Kyler Murray and a clear WR1 role, Harrison has top-15 fantasy potential in 2025," Eric Moody wrote.
Harrison has been given praise for plenty of offseason development already. If he can truly engineer a breakout season and more consistency with Murray, the Cardinals' offense will be quite dangerous, and will lend itself to fantasy success.