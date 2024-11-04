Cardinals Take Driver's Seat as NFC West Leaders
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals entered this week tied atop the NFC West with a 4-4 record, sharing the spotlight with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
When the dust settled in Week 9 action, the Cardinals walked away as the lone division leaders, ensuring they're in the driver's seat moving forward.
Buckle up.
Arizona won their home date in convincing fashion against the Chicago Bears in what's now marked their third consecutive victory. While the 49ers were on their bye week, the Seahawks dropped an overtime bout with the Los Angeles Rams to see all teams under Arizona enter next week with four wins to their name.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon was asked following the game if he had any thoughts on Arizona's run of three straight wins:
"I wouldn't say it's a run, that was just round nine. Round 10, tomorrow, is the most important day we've had all year. So that's the way they'll approach it. But I think what I just said, that's what's allowing us to win games," said Gannon.
"We take one day at a time, every second counts, maximize the day, keep blinders on and go about your business. Display winning behavior on a consistent day to day basis, and you'll give yourself a chance to win a game. So I think probably why that's happening is the leadership in the locker room.
"From the captains - we got a bunch of leaders on that team, and they don't allow no bull----. So not that we have a lot, but every once in a while I'll get out of alignment, too, you know? You got to bring back everybody in. They're doing a really good job of staying connected and being accountable and doing the right things."
The Cardinals host the New York Jets in Week 10 before their bye week.