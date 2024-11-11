Cardinals TE Trey McBride Can't Stop Hurdling Defenders
TEMPE -- Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride's got some serious hops.
It's now been consecutive weeks where the first-year starter has hurdled over a defender, turning the crowd into a frenzy at State Farm Stadium and ultimately giving his teammates a boost in the process.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon has been adamant that McBride is elite in all aspects.
“He is a guy that can beat you on all three levels. Obviously, the catch and run on third down was unbelievable. He's elite with the ball in his hands. I keep telling you guys this and no one believes me. The guy is elite with the ball in his hands," Gannon said after the team's win over the New York Jets - their fourth victory in a row.
"He can jump over you, he can break tackles, he can run by you, he can make you miss, and he's a big guy that runs really fast with good contact balance and he's hard to bring down. From day one (with) the passing game, he's a guy that the passing game's going to go through. He's executing, and he's playing well right now.”
McBride did it in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears, though Sunday's iteration may have been more impressive, as the Cardinals' tight end spun out of a tackle on third-and-seven to pick up the first down in the process.
“Elite play. You saw our sideline when he made it. I thought that was a good job by Kyler because the ball wasn't really supposed to go to him the first read (then) he reset his feet and went through his progression and threw it to him," said Gannon.
"It was a good job by them. They were playing tight man to man coverage, but (when) you're one-on-one with the guy you have to get him down on the ground and he is hard to get on the ground.”
McBride himself met with reporters and said none of the hurdles are planned (video below):
Kyler Murray on McBride after the game:
“I think he’s the best. I’m not trying to get ahead of myself or anything or put any pressure on him. I know the work that he’s put in. I know what type of athlete he is, what type of player he is. It is good to see that people are taking notice of what he does each and every week when the ball is in his hands."
The Cardinals head into their bye week on a high note - but perhaps not higher than McBride's leaped the last few weeks.