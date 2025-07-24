Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Notebook: Day 2
GLENDALE -- The Arizona Cardinals just wrapped up the second day of training camp practice - though today was a bit special, as the Red Sea was officially invited to come watch their favorite team for the first time in 2025.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon prepped the troops for a "high tempo day" with fans in seats - though we didn't see much action.
Perhaps the play of the afternoon came via sophomore wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., who ran a fantastic route and reeled in a pass from Kyler Murray over the shoulder against safety Jalen Thompson:
Cardinals Position Players Making Plays
Harrison was heavily involved in action throughout the course of practice, and his presence as a safety net for Murray moving into 2025 could be forming in front of our eyes.
Fellow receiver Quez Watkins also made a nice catch down the field with the second-team offense on a deep crossing pattern. With the Cardinals missing a speedster who can take the top off a defense downfield, Watkins made a nice introduction today.
It wasn't just all offense at practice, as cornerback Starling Thomas made a nice pass breakup during seven-on-seven drills after Murray broke the pocket and extended the play.
The second and third-team defense also had a few good stops, as both units forced fumbles against Arizona's receivers.
The end of practice provided a scare, however, as linebacker JJ Russell and defensive back Kitan Crawford collided - which ultimately saw Russell carried off the field via stretcher/cart.
In an official update, the Cardinals offered the following:
"JJ Russell is being evaluated for a head & neck injury suffered in this afternoon's practice. He was alert on the field & had movement in all his extremities. He has been taken to a local hospital for further testing & continued evaluation."
All eyes are on different position battles on defense - particularly at cornerback and inside linebacker.
The Cardinals rotated all of Akeem Davis-Gaither, Cody Simon and Owen Pappoe at linebacker next to Mack Wilson during first team drills today. It seems as if Arizona will take a committee approach to the position until a solidified second starter emerges.
The same could be said for corner, as a combination of Max Melton, Will Johnson and Starling Thomas rotated as boundary corners with Garrett Williams anchoring his typical nickel spot during first team activities.
Other notes from today
- When speaking with reporters after practice, Calais Campbell said he told Walter Nolen to let his calf injury completely heal instead of trying to rush back.
- None of the three Cardinals offensive units really pushed the ball down the field today, though backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett looked composed with the second team offense.
- Backup running back Emari Demercado busted off a nice long run down the left side of the field in the first part of team activities.
- Cornerback Jaden Davis left practice early today with a trainer. His injury currently isn't known.
- Head coach Jonathan Gannon said right tackle Jonah Williams has been "unbelievable" in his return to action/working back from rehab.
The Cardinals will practice on Friday and have Saturday off.