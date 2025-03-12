Cardinals Tender Starting Slot WR
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have placed a tender on free agent wide receiver Greg Dortch, according to OverTheCap.
According to OverTheCap, the tender is a right of first refusal tender, which means the Cardinals can match any offer to Dortch in free agency - though if Dortch leaves, Arizona will not receive draft pick compensation.
The tender, if signed, is a one-year contract worth $3.2 million.
Dortch has played for Arizona the last four seasons and has played no less than 17 games in each of the last three years for the Cardinals.
Dortch, who operated as a backup slot receiver to Rondale Moore, finally got his opportunity to start last season when Arizona traded Moore to the Atlanta Falcons for Desmond Ridder.
He tallied 37 receptions on 50 targets for 342 yards and three touchdowns last season.
The Cardinals didn't use Dortch as often as fans would have liked, though many believe Arizona's offensive system under coordinator Drew Petzing.
Dortch - who is also a heavy special teams player for Arizona - found his footing in the season finale, scoring two touchdowns to end the year on a high note.
“I love it. I've been wanting Dortch. It's the last game of the season and he is just finally getting going. Dortch is a playmaker, Dortch needs the ball," quarterback Kyler Murray said.
"I’ve said the NFL is a revolving door, so you never know who's going to be or who's not going to be here but I love playing with Greg. When he has the ball, he's a playmaker and usually good shit happens when Greg has the ball.”
The Cardinals re-signed receiver Zay Jones earlier this week. Zach Pascal is still a free agent.