Cardinals Top Pass Rusher Exits Camp With Injury
GLENDALE, AZ -- With roughly ten minutes remaining in their Friday training camp practice, the Arizona Cardinals saw their top pass rusher in BJ Ojulari hit the grass at State Farm Stadium with what appeared to be a left leg injury.
It's unclear exactly how Ojulari was injured, as he was spotted in the backfield laying on the ground far after the play was over.
Ojulari was then evaluated by trainers where they did a few tests on his left leg before helping him up and to the locker room with a noticeable limp.
AZCardinals.com's Zach Gershman also says CB Elijah Jones exited with an injury:
Ojulari is set for a massive second year in Arizona after his rookie season produced a four-sack campaign that saw him come on strong towards the end of 2023. Ojulari is expected to anchor an edge room that also features Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck.
"I'm expecting a really big season out of me. Just honing in on my craft and just listening to my coaches and seeing what I can get better at and improve my game - I'm hoping for a real good season this year," Ojulari told reporters last week.
"... This offseason was really good for me, just being able to - after the season - being able to finally take a break, unwind and then get back to football
"Not worrying to have to get healthy [or] be behind on the playbook. So this offseason's really been good for me, being able to go back home, put on some more weight, come back bigger, stronger, faster, so I can hit the ground running."
The Cardinals will have their Red/White scrimmage on Saturday, where head coach Jonathan Gannon will meet with reporters beforehand and may have an update on Ojulari.