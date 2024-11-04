Cardinals Trade For Broncos Edge Rusher
ARIZONA--The Arizona Cardinals are adding to their defensive line, swinging a trade for Broncos linebacker/edge rusher Baron Browning, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
In exchange, the Cardinals will send a sixth-round pick back to the Broncos.
Fresh off a brilliant six-sack day against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears - their most in a game this season - general manager Monti Ossenfort will add to an Arizona defensive line that is in severe need of reinforcements.
Browning is only 25 years old, in his fourth NFL season. He has just 9.5 career sacks, but, after transitioning from an inside linebacker position following his rookie season, racked up 5.0 and 4.5 sacks in 2022 and 2023 respectively, despite only starting 17 combined games.
He has just seven tackles and no sacks in the 2024 season so far, but has only played in five games, and only made two starts. The Broncos, who have a solid defense, haven't utilized Browning a great deal in his young career, and he'll have a chance to become a contributor to a D-line that was in dire need of some support.
With that said, he's graded out exceptionally well, especially in run-defense situations, an area that the Cardinals also need a great deal of help. Although PFF grades might not tell the full story of a player, he's posted a solid 68.0 pass rush grade in 2024 so far, to go along with an even better 72.3 run defense grade.
But just a year ago in 2023, his run defense grade surpassed 80, and he earned a 74.5 overall grade. While he might not be the splash trade Cardinals fans might have hoped for, he's a young player with plenty of potential who has shown flashes of excellence coming off the edge.
Browning is an athletic 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, and is another Ohio State product, playing a tough brand of football in the Big 10.
Regardless, the Cardinals are in need of any and all help they could land. With key edge defenders like Dennis Gardeck and B.J. Ojulari out for the season, a young player with good fundamentals, athletic versatility and high potential should be a net positive for Arizona, surrendering only a sixth-round pick.