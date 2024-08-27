Cardinals Trade OLB to Chiefs
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly trading one of their pass rushers to the Kansas City Chiefs.
From NFL insider Ian Rapoport:
"Sources: The #AZCardinals have traded LB Cam Thomas to the #Chiefs for a 7th round pick. Some added edge help."
Thomas is coming off a fairly strong preseason in Arizona where he reached the quarterback multiple times - though the Cardinals likely were going to part ways with Thomas if they dealt him for such a low pick to the Chiefs.
Thomas was a third-round pick from Arizona's 2022 draft and was potentially going to see more playing time this season following the loss of BJ Ojulari to a severe knee injury.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon is obviously confident in the depth Arizona has at the position.
"I thought actually the rush plan was pretty good on Saturday night. I really do. And even too on mixed downs I think we're doing a better job of converting from run to pass," said Gannon after Week 2 of preseason play.
"I think guys are doing what they're coached to do, playing with each other at a high level, making sure that they're covering for each other if a guy makes a certain move - who has the freedom to do that, who doesn't - I think they understand that a little bit better. And some guys are winning one on one, which is good to see."
Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck are slated to start on the edge in Arizona while a guy like Xavier Thomas really proved to be a solid piece in the Cardinals' rotation this summer.
Final roster cuts are due at 1:00 PM Arizona time on Tuesday.