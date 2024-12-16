Cardinals TE Makes NFL History in Unfortunate Way
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride broke a few records in Sunday's win over the New England Patriots.
McBride bested his own franchise record for receptions in a single season, though he did make NFL history by registering the most catches (87) without a receiving touchdown.
McBride has found the end zone twice, though that's come on a rushing attempt and fumble recovery in the end zone.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon isn't worried about the lack of scoring.
"That's not the reason he's going to get paid," Gannon said with a smirk when asked if there was any pressing to get McBride in the end zone.
“Obviously, he's a huge playmaker for us. A lot of the passing game goes through him. The run game, he's fantastic. I know he was all bent out of shape about the hold. I'll have to look at it, but every play he's out there, he's max effort and he's an impact player.
"He really is, and when the ball goes to him, he makes a bunch of plays. I'm really proud of him with his maturation of when things don't go exactly your way, he sticks with it, stays positive and impacts the game in a positive way. That's what he is doing.”
On the season, McBride has 89 receptions for 938 yards.
Quarterback Kyler Murray said he's the best in the business.
“I continue to say I think he's the best. He's got all the intangibles, all the traits, the athletic ability, loves the game, plays hard as hell," Murray said after the win.
"There's nothing that he doesn't or can't do. He's a mismatch. As much man as they were playing, I feel like that's a favorable matchup for us. Zone, he finds spots in the zone. He's a great player. Obviously, getting more confident every week.”
Even without a touchdown reception, McBride was just happy to see the team win.
“It was obviously a great win (against) a really good team. Just to get a win in this league is important. I’m excited for the guys. I thought that we played good complimentary football. I thought that the defense played really well. We had a turnover there. We had an interception by SMB (CB Sean Murphy-Bunting). We also got a turnover on downs in the red zone. I’m happy about the way we played. Very good complimentary football," McBride said.
The Cardinals have three weeks left to get McBride that coveted touchdown reception.