Cardinals UDFA OT Has Unique Path to NFL
The Arizona Cardinals added a bunch of new rookies to the team in the past few weeks, and all of them come from different backgrounds to get to the league.
One player in particular, Connecticut offensive lineman Valentin Senn, had quite an unorthodox path to get to the league, but he has a chance to make some noise now that he is in the NFL.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski named Senn as the player most likely to make the Cardinals roster as an undrafted free agent.
"The Arizona Cardinals aren't settled at right tackle for the long haul, which became clear when the organization spent freely during undrafted free agency to bring in Connecticut's Valentin Senn and Ohio State's Josh Fryar," Sobleski wrote.
"Neither Jonah Williams nor Kelvin Beachum Jr. are signed beyond this season. Senn gets the nods based on his better movement skills and significant upside as an international player from Austria. The 6'7", 305-pound prospect started 38-straight games on the Huskie's blindside. The Cardinals could end up with a long-term solution at offensive tackle, much like the Indianapolis Colts did with fellow Austrian Bernhard Raimann."
Senn has a lot of work to do in order to earn his spot on the roster, but it helps that the Cardinals spent five of their six draft picks on defensive players and the team has no starter signed beyond the 2025 campaign.
If Senn doesn't end up on the team's 53-man roster, there could be another path forward for him. He will likely have a chance to be on the practice squad as a high-priority free agent, and that could lead to a longer time with the Cardinals organization.
Senn will participate in the team's rookie minicamp, which is set to take place from Friday until Sunday at the practice facility.