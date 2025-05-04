Why Denzel Burke Was Perfect Late Pick for Cardinals
Day three of any NFL Draft is meant for teams to take some chances and see if they can land a diamond in the rough. The 2025 NFL Draft was a unique one compared to others because it was a deep class with minimal top-end talent.
It meant some next-level players were available later on and the Arizona Cardinals made the most of those chances.
The Cardinals had four swings at the plate for day three picks and perhaps none were as intriguing as their fifth-round pick: Denzel Burke.
The Ohio State (of course) cornerback has been a key player to that defense for several years now. Burke had shown plenty of excitement and the potential to adjust to the pros in that time, but we did see more often than not that Burke likely is who he is -- an average player.
However, the Valley product joins the Cardinals with tons of playing experience and plenty of tools to develop. Even as a fifth-rounder, Burke has displayed enough to convince many that he could one day be an NFL-starting cornerback.
Arizona getting to roll the dice on him was a great decision, even for a deep room and could be considered a "perfect fit" for the team. I believe the following three factors could turn him into the perfect pick for the Cardinals if everything lines up in place.
Why Denzel Burke Was Perfect Cardinals Pick
1.) Another body to an intriguing room
The cornerback room in the desert is a deep one. Even before the 2025 draft class added Burke and second-round pick Will Johnson, Arizona had Garrett Williams, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Max Melton, Starling Thomas V, and Kei'Trel Clark.
So, the Cardinals didn't need to add anyone, but I am a fan of drafting Burke. He's a talented player who will have to fight his way onto the field. It's the best-possible scenario for a guy like him to develop.
2.) Untapped potential with the right coaching
I'm not here to tell you Burke is Jalen Ramsey in disguise, but I do believe that there's more to this player than what we've seen. Burke has been an average corner during his time with Ohio State.
There's been highs and lows, but the highs had him in day one conversations in the past. With the right coaching, which I believe is on this staff, maybe we can get the best of Burke onto the field.
3.) Stash and develop
How deep the cornerback room is for the Cardinals is what will get Burke to his best potential. If the potential I believe is still there is truly attainable, then AZ could have something special. Thanks to the amount of players already ahead of him on the depth chart, he will be forced to sit and learn... and that could be exactly what he needs to become the star he was made to be.
Selecting Burke on day three is a classic lottery ticket. There is plenty to like, but he went late for a reason. Some extra coaching is needed for him than others.
But as I said, we have seen Burke's upside and it's enough to justify being a starter at the next level.
The fit with the Cardinals is wonderful because he can sit and learn, while Arizona has no pressure to rush him out. Both parties will be able to benefit in the long-term and we could look back at this pick as an outstanding value selection.