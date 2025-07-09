Arizona Cardinals in Unique Position Ahead of Training Camp
The Arizona Cardinals have a distinct note of positivity surrounding their upcoming 2025 season. While they may not be a perfect squad, there's much more to be excited about than concerned with.
As training camp grows ever-closer, the Cardinals no longer have serious roster concerns. There are areas that could stand to be bolstered, yes, but Arizona is not worried about fielding enough NFL talent at their most critical positions.
Arizona Cardinals Are in Unique Position
The Cardinals will have the benefit of opportunity this camp. Rather than wondering where the talent and contributions will arise from, there will be more a matter of paring down their roster, even possibly cutting some players that might have been starting for this team a year ago.
This is mainly due to this offseason's additions, but it's also due to the fact that younger players have shown serious development in the past two seasons.
There's more to be excited about with these young talents because they have proven there's more of a ceiling to their play than some of the previous regime's draft picks.
Instead of wondering how the Cardinals are going to manufacture DL pressure and run defense, they'll have to wonder how they can fit each of their contributing players onto the roster.
Instead of wondering how many wins Arizona can muster in 2025, there will be more of an expectation of success.
This may provide pressure, and there's no guarantee the Cardinals will find a way to make the playoffs in 2025, but it won't be due to the fact that their roster is hardly worthy of being considered NFL-caliber.
It's clear that Arizona took their needs seriously, and the front office was committed to seeing the rebuild process through, as painful as the first year or two may have been.
So as the Cardinals begin to prepare for training camp, it's easy to forget just how dire their situation looked back in 2023, and even heading into 2024.
Now, there's more of a sense that the Cardinals should be contending and competing at a high level, rather than hoping and praying.
The NFC West is in a more vulnerable state than normal, and in year three of Jonathan Gannon's regime, the Cardinals have shown steady growth up to this point.
The key will be to continue that growth rather than stagnate, but it seems far-fetched to posit that Arizona won't be tangibly better in 2025.
There's a lot to be excited about.