Why 2025 is Critical Year for Arizona Cardinals Coaches
The Arizona Cardinals received a near complete facelift of their defense this offseason.
They’ve added left and right, bringing in plenty of talent from both the NFL draft and free agency.
Those moves were quite necessary. The Cardinals had one of the least talent-filled rosters in the NFL in 2023 and even 2024, and despite some over performance, they simply needed more upside and a higher ceiling.
So considering the fact that most of the Cardinals' previous struggles had been talent-related, that influx of new players provides a bit of a situation for head coach Jonathan Gannon and his staff.
2025 Is Pivotal Year For Arizona Cardinals Coaches
It’s not as if Gannon is truly on the hot seat this year, even if the Cardinals do end up falling short of the playoffs. The way the third-year head coach has changed the culture stands out, and his players love playing for him.
But Arizona won’t be able to hide behind the excuse of lack of talent in 2025. If they ultimately fail to show much improvement, that is an indictment on their ability to execute, which usually boils down to coaching in the NFL.
It’s safe to say that Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis are both positive assets to this Cardinal team. Rallis may be receiving head coaching nods if the defense performs well in 2025.
But on the other side of the ball, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing does have something to prove. There may not have been as concerted an effort to add to the Cardinals' offense this offseason, but there is a confidence in the talent they do have.
Petzing’s offense was inconsistent in 2024, as a result of multiple factors. But his scheme lent itself to being one dimensional at times, and lacked the ability to truly unlock players like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyler Murray.
2025 will be a test for the entire coaching staff. There’s pressure on Gannon and Rallis to allow their defense to live up to its talent, rather than simply playing above their talent level.
And Petzing will have to prove that he himself is not the limiting factor in the Cardinals offense, run game aside. If Harrison and Murray are truly making strides as reported, there will be less patience if the Cardinals' offensive production isn't notably better.
2025 is filled with questions, and Arizona’s coaches will need to have at least some answers