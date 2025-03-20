Cardinals Updated Salary Cap Number Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals move into the second week of free agency with plenty of spending power still at their disposal.
The Cardinals still have roughly $41.7 million in effective cap space, according to OverTheCap. This ranks sixth in the NFL.
This factors the new contracts of Dalvin Tomlinson and Josh Sweat , two of Arizona's biggest fish on the free agency market.
As Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com highlights, OTC still hasn't figured in the contracts of Zay Jones and Kelvin Beachum.
"The contract breakdowns of linebacker Josh Sweat and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (again according to OTC) are interesting. Sweat's cap number is a mere $7.3M this season. It jumps to $16.4M next year, and the final two years it's at $23.6M. There is also a void year for 2029 to spread out the cap hits," Urban wrote.
"Tomlinson's cap hit this season is only 7.6M, and it jumps to $16.2M next season. He has three years of voids on the back end. They have only the 10th and 11th largest cap hits on the roster this season, and in both cases, the Cardinals have flexibility on the back end to make moves if they so chose."
Arizona's $166.3 million in spending this offseason ranks sixth in the league.
"I think that's always a balance. I think what we're trying to do is... we always talk about, 'Hey, when we get through free agency, can we go out and play a game?' What we don't want to do is go into a draft and say, 'Hey, we absolutely have to draft this position to fill this need.' I think that's a tough place to be in because you don't know who's going to be available and you don't know if that player is ready to fill that role," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said at the Combine.
"That's one area that we look at. I think that's a balance. It's a balance of the roster building of... hey, where are we going to sink our resources, free-agency wise? That opens up possibilities in the draft to... hey, whatever comes our way, that's going to be in addition to our team. That's part of roster construction and we'll work through that here over the next couple of weeks."
The Cardinals are likely done with big spending moves, though they can still be active if they choose.