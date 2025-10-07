Arizona Cardinals Urged to Fire Play-Caller
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have numerous problems after losing three consecutive games - though it's quite clear what the top issue is.
Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing finds himself under heavy fire after five weeks of dismal performances to begin the season.
In the third year of running the ship, many had hoped Arizona's offense would evolve with premier weapons across the board.
Now, the Cardinals' offense ranks near the bottom of the league in numerous metrics. And in a year where postseason was the goal, the organization now has plenty calling for Petzing's job.
Bleacher Report Says Drew Petzing is On Hot Seat
"While Callahan and Daboll may deserve a little more time to work with their first-year quarterbacks, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing should already be out," said Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
Petzing ranked No. 3 on their list of NFL hot seats entering Week 5.
"Now in his third season with Arizona, he is still struggling to form any sort of offensive identity. Quarterback Kyler Murray has shown zero growth as a signal-caller under Petzing, and second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. seems to have regressed from where he was in college."
Petzing's bread-and-butter of establishing the run has been non-existent this season for numerous reasons, though many believe the absence of previous OL coach Klayton Adams - who took the Dallas Cowboys' OC job - stills weighs heavily.
Petzing's overall inability to maximize an offense featuring names such as Kyler Murray, Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to perplux fans in the desert.
Knox concluded with, "If Week 5 was merely a smudge on an otherwise sterling resume, it would be forgivable. What's not forgivable is the fact that Arizona has one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in football, yet it also has one of the NFL's most boring and inefficient offenses."
Will Cardinals Fire Drew Petzing?
This is quite tricky, as the Cardinals don't have anybody else on their offensive staff remotely qualified to call plays.
The two biggest candidates would have been Adams and Spencer Whipple - though both are now gone.
The regime of Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort appear to be patient, and it's tough to believe they'll fire Petzing just for the sake of making change.
However, it's crystal clear the Cardinals have to find a different approach before Petzing is just the first of a few dominoes to fall in the desert.