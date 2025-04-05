Cardinals Urged to Sign Eagles CB
The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Arizona Cardinals seem to be pleased with where their roster is at after a fairly successful offseason.
Thanks to additions such as Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell, the Cardinals are no longer in a spot to where they feel a need to draft a certain position with their 16th overall selection in the first round.
"I feel like we're in a spot that, come the end of April and the draft, it really opens us up to be able to take the best player," Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort told AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban.
That doesn't mean the team is done with outside additions, however.
Arizona - touting $40.2 million in effective cap space via OverTheCap - has the third-most cap available in the league and could still add a few names via free agency both before and after the draft later this month.
One name Bleacher Report suggested the Cardinals pursue is Philadelphia Eagles CB James Bradberry:
"After ranking 21st in net yards per completion allowed last season, the Arizona Cardinals could afford to add to their cornerback room. While James Bradberry has had a rough couple of seasons with the Eagles—he didn't see regular-season action in 2024—he's an experienced veteran with 124 starts on his resume," wrote Kris Knox.
"Bradberry was a very reliable starter in 2022 and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 51.6 in coverage that season. That also happened to be Philly's last season with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who currently serves as Arizona's head coach."
Arizona does seem fairly content with their young trio of Starling Thomas, Max Melton and Garrett Williams, though you can never truly have enough help in the secondary - especially in a division that features offensive masterminds such as Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay.
Bradberry's familiarity with Gannon would help the transition to the desert, and his experience as both a Super Bowl champion and All-Pro would be beneficial.
The Cardinals could take a cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is a position they've targeted in Ossenfort's previous two go-arounds in the draft.