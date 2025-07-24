Arizona Cardinals Urged to Sign Pro Bowl Defender
The Arizona Cardinals have put a world of assets into improving their defense, particularly the front seven.
They've brought in plenty of interior DL, and signed edge rusher Josh Sweat to a major contract. But with as much interior DL help they've added, there's still room to improve off the edge.
According to Bleacher Report's Christopher Knox, the Cardinals could benefit from the services of a former Pro Bowl defensive end.
Arizona Cardinals Urged to Trade for Za'Darius Smith
Three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith is still unsigned. Here's what Knox had to say about a potential deal to bring him to the desert:
"Along with Clowney, pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith should start generating more interest now that Von Miller has signed with the Commanders. Smith split his time between Cleveland and the Lions last season but had himself another solid campaign," Knox wrote.
"The 32-year-old had nine total sacks last season and produced four sacks and 15 quarterback pressures in eight games after being traded to Detroit.
"Smith could help virtually any team in need of pass-rush help. The Arizona Cardinals didn't expect to be such a team after investing heavily in their defensive front early in the offseason.
"Arizona signed former Philadelphia Eagles standout Josh Sweat, signed Calais Campbell and used a first-round pick on Mississippi's Walter Nolen III.
"Unfortunately, injuries are already impacting the Cardinals' defense. According to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports, Nolen, defensive tackle Bilal Nichols and edge-defender B.J. Ojulari are among those who opened Cardinals camp on the sideline.
"Ojulari recorded four sacks as a rookie in 2023 but missed all of last season with a torn ACL. Nolen was drafted 16th overall and was expected to be an early contributor in Jonathan Gannon's defense.
"While the Cardinals still have Sweat, Campbell and free-agent addition Dalvin Tomlinson up front, they could afford to add Smith to the mix before the start of the regular season," Knox wrote.
Arizona will have to weather some of the injuries that are already piling up defensively. Granted, Nolen may or may not be out significant time. But the fact remains that the Cardinals' edge rushers are a bit lopsided.
There's expectation that Baron Browning could take a leap, but he'll have to produce actual numbers. The same goes for fourth-rounder Jordan Burch.
The Cardinals may not need two premier edge rushers, and Smith is certainly closer to the end of his career than the beginning, but the veteran still has plenty of juice, and could at worst allow the Cardinals to have more flexibility and depth off the edge.