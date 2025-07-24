What Walter Nolen Injury Means for Arizona Cardinals
Disappointing news broke for the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, as it was reported that first-round DL Walter Nolen III would be sidelined with a calf injury to begin training camp.
Arizona is just one year removed from a similar situation with first-rounder Darius Robinson, who ultimately missed the majority of 2024 and looked quite handicapped upon return as a result of a camp calf injury of his own.
So what does this mean for the Cardinals? How bad really is this situation for their defense?
Arizona Cardinals Can Rely On Depth, Thankfully
Whether or not Nolen will be out as long as Robinson is anyone's guess. There's a distinct chance it is a much less severe injury, but that is unknown as of now.
But what's different about Nolen's situation is that, for once, his loss will not cripple the Cardinals' defensive line. Robinson was thought to be the best member of 2024's DL, and his absence was sorely felt throughout the course of the year.
Nolen, however, may not have even been guaranteed a starting role. With the mass of additions in the offseason, Arizona can turn to Dalvin Tomlinson, Calais Campbell, Robinson, or even one of Dante Stills or LJ Collier to fill that gap.
Nolen wasn't expected to save the team, but rather complement and add to it. And if he does return quicker than Robinson did, that can only be good for Arizona.
Arizona Cardinals' DL Training Camp Competition Changes
Nolen may very well be ready for week one. It's not guaranteed, but it's a possibility.
Regardless, he'll likely miss a good portion, if not all, of training camp.
One of the most entertaining and hyped battles in said camp coming in would have been Nolen and Robinson. Now, there's less pressure on Robinson.
Granted, both were essentially guaranteed a roster spot barring extremely poor performance, but it might open the door for someone like Collier or Stills to prove that they deserve a spot on the roster.
One less dominant figure along that DL means someone else has a chance to fight for their own livelihood and show their own worth.
At worst, it speaks to the first point — there is significantly more depth on this roster. At best, Arizona may come away from camp with some hidden gems who have developed and proven themselves in a tough group of players.
Still, the Cardinals will be eagerly awaiting the return of their prized 16th overall pick. Hopefully, the absence is short.