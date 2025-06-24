Arizona Cardinals Used Deshaun Watson to Create Kyler Murray Contract
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was one of three quarterbacks recently named in a collusion grievance concerning the NFL and NFLPA.
This stems from the Deshaun Watson contract where the Cleveland Browns gave him a five-year deal that was fully guaranteed for all $230 million back in 2022.
In short, the NFL - after the Watson contract - attempted to collude to prevent such contracts from happening again with quarterbacks set to receive big deals in Murray, Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson.
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Named in Collusion Grievance Case
From Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio:
"The grievance focused on the refusal to give fully-guaranteed contracts to specific veteran quarterbacks — with primary focus on Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, and Kyler Murray. The arbitrator found, we’re told, that the NFL encouraged teams not to give those players fully-guaranteed contracts. However, the evidence presented regarding the impact of this approach on the three quarterbacks at the heart of the case wasn’t strong enough to trigger damages."
Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard highlights texts from the massive ruling between former general manager Steve Keim and current owner Michael Bidwill.
Texts From Former Arizona Cardinals GM to Owner
Steve Keim: “Why the Browns felt so compelled to pay Watson like that is Baffling.”
Michael Bidwill: “We are going to load up (Kyler’s) contract with so… many incentives to earn the real money.”
Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers Owner Colluded on QB Contracts?
Odegard also highlights another string of texts - this time between Bidwill and Chargers owner Dean Spanos:
Chargers owner Dean Spanos to Bidwill post-extension: “Your deal helps us for our QB next year.”
Bidwill: “I think many teams will be happy with it once they have a chance to review. Cleveland really screwed things up, but I was resolved to keep the guaranteed relatively 'low.'”
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Testified
Per PHNX's Bo Brack, Murray testified behind closed doors in August of 2024 for the case.
The arbitrator ultimately ruled, "There is little question that the NFL Management Council, with the blessing of the Commissioner, encouraged the 32 NFL Clubs to reduce guarantees in veterans’ contracts at the March 2022 annual owners’ meeting.”
Murray ended up inking a five-year, $230.5 million deal with $159.7 million guaranteed.
Though Murray and Jackson still received fairly handsome contracts, this is not a good look for the league and its owners.