Insider Hints at Arizona Cardinals Making This Kyler Murray Change
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are all-in on Kyler Murray having a big 2025 season.
That's not exactly breaking news for the franchise passer, though after an offseason where the Cardinals made no virtual changes to their personnel on the offensive side of the ball, Arizona's pushing their chips to the middle of the table and banking on Murray to get the Cardinals back to the postseason.
There's massive questions on exactly how that will happen - though ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler says the team dug a bit into Murray's past to potentially better utilize him.
Arizona Cardinals Leaning Into Kyler Murray's Off-Script Playmaking
"They expect Kyler Murray to make a jump and it's a jump he wants to make because he wants to get back to some more off-scripted plays. He told the media that's when he's at his best - in fact I checked in on that - I was told Arizona looked back at what Murray was doing a few years ago where he and DeAndre Hopkins would always connect on those off-scripted plays.
"They said Hopkins was elite at it, so is Murray. This time around at OTA's and mini-camp, sometimes they would sort of break the play a little bit. He would jump out just to test and see where guys show up - Marvin Harrison, Trey McBride - and see how the pieces unfold.
"You're going to see a lot of that. The Cardinals feel he's a better on-time quarterback then he used to be, so if he can combine that with more scripted plays, they really have something."
Murray certainly is one of the more dangerous quarterbacks in the league when things break loose, as his combination of athleticism and pure arm talent takes over once he escapes from the pocket.
More time on task under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Harrison should only bode good results for Murray this coming season.
More notably, however, the Cardinals improved the defensive side of the ball drastically this offseason, which should take some pressure off Murray.
"I don't think it's the quarterback, it's the whole team. Myself, it's the whole team," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said back at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"I'm really excited where he's at right now. I really am. I’m not going to make any power statements but he’s gonna have a hell of a year, I know that."