Arizona Cardinals Week 1 Opponent Suffers Multiple Blows to OL

The Arizona Cardinals' defense could feast to open the regular season.

Donnie Druin

Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are on the road against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, and their defense could feast against the home team.

New Orleans has lost key depth offensive lineman Will Clapp and potentially Trevor Penning for the regular season opener.

Saints Rule Center Out for Season

New Orleans Saints center Will Clap
Jul 28, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints center Will Clapp (76) and offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (77) Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Clapp - who signed with the Saints this offseason after initially being drafted by the organization years ago - suffered a Lisfranc injury during the team's first preseason game. He started at center for New Orleans before leaving just two plays later.

He's been ruled out for the season.

For what it's worth, typical starter Erik McCoy didn't play, who is on a five-year, $60 million deal.

Still, New Orleans' depth took a hit - and should McCoy for whatever reason need to miss any time for Arizona, the team's depth will be tested in eye-opening ways.

Starting Interior OL Injury In Doubt for Week 1

New Orleans Saints OT Trevor Pennin
Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning (70) leaves the field with an injury in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Penning isn't quite lost for the entire regular season, his status is being doubted for Arizona's trip to the Big Easy.

Penning suffered a turf toe injury and will miss 4-6 weeks according to Saints insider Nick Underhill.

Penning, who previously played tackle for New Orleans, was kicked inside to guard after New Orleans drafted Kelvin Banks with their first-round pick.

Why Arizona Cardinals Should Feast

We still have two preseason games left for the Cardinals to complete before full attention shifts towards New Orleans in Week 1 - which is set for kickoff on Sept. 7.

Arizona's defense was massively revamped through this offseason, and should the unit live up to its hype - the Cardinals should arguably have a top ten unit in the league.

That comes after major investments were made to the defensive line - and thus far through training camp and one preseason game, that looks to be a strength of the team even without first-round pick Walter Nolen III.

Nolen is still nursing a calf injury and his status for New Orleans is still up in the air, though Arizona's other pieces in Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson and Darius Robinson among others are proving to hold their own end of the bargain until the rookie can make his debut.

On top of an improved secondary with second-round pick Will Johnson, the Cardinals defense may be the most complete its been in some time.

Arizona Cardinals Latest News

