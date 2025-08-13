These 6 Arizona Cardinals Need to Shine vs Broncos
One game down in the preseason and the Arizona Cardinals are 1-0 in exhibition play. Several of the team's players are fighting for a spot on the final 53-man roster, and the competition is red-hot for a team with playoff hopes.
More than a handful of guys stood out in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs, including players who may be on the roster bubble such as Kitan Crawford or Travis Vokolek. Of course, others didn't have the performances they would like and could see their results hurt their stock. A handful of those guys are vying for their future in the desert, too.
As the Cardinals prepare for their second preseason game against the Denver Broncos, I feel the following players are in need of good performances to help stand out for the team. Not all of these guys are coming off bad weeks, either, but stacking performances is what they need the most.
Clayton Tune
It's do-or-die time for Tune, and this could be the game that decides if he is with the team in 2025. The Cardinals aren't likely to hold on to three quarterbacks this season, and Jacoby Brissett was signed to be QB2 behind Kyler Murray. Another bad performance like he had against the Chiefs and he may be out of the desert.
Greg Dortch
Despite being a fan-favorite, Dortch is facing a critical preseason with his job on the line. He got off to a horrific start when he fumbled the opening kickoff against the Chiefs, which resulted in a touchdown.
He's already behind in the depth chart as the Cardinals WR4 (at best) after Zay Jones inherited the starting slot receiver role. Dortch needs to shine bright against the Broncos to make his blunder against the Chiefs ancient history.
Xavier Weaver
Weaver had an ideal start to the preseason with a touchdown grab to end the first half of the game. The team likes Weaver and showed as much when they held on to him after signing him a year ago as a UDFA. However, that doesn't mean Weaver is done fighting for his roster spot, and the wide receiver room is wide open.
Denzel Burke
Burke's spot on the roster isn't close to being in jeopardy, but he was up and down against the Chiefs in his professional debut. Considering the depth the Cardinals possess at the cornerback position, preseason snaps mean more for Burke than others as he fights for future playing time. It's still an open battle for CB4 or maybe even better, and a bounce-back performance helps Burke's chances.
Cody Simon
Everyone's favorite day three draft pick saw plenty of field time (tied for most snaps of any Cardinals defender), but didn't make too many stand out plays. Meanwhile, third-year man Owen Pappoe had a solid outing, including some first-team reps.
Simon has every opportunity to fight for a starting spot on defense next to Mack Wilson when the season starts, but Pappoe's emergence in another wide-open competition makes things a bit more difficult.
L.J. Collier
Collier was one of the biggest winners for the Cardinals in their first preseason game, recording one of the team's two sacks. Arizona re-signed Collier this offseason, and he's enjoyed a bit of a career revival with the franchise.
Still, his roster spot is not guaranteed with a deep defensive line room. Another strong outing could all but secure a roster spot for him; it could even lead to significant playing time as he continues proving himself to this staff.