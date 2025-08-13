All Cardinals

These 6 Arizona Cardinals Need to Shine vs Broncos

These Arizona Cardinals need to show out this weekend.

Richie Bradshaw

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

One game down in the preseason and the Arizona Cardinals are 1-0 in exhibition play. Several of the team's players are fighting for a spot on the final 53-man roster, and the competition is red-hot for a team with playoff hopes.

More than a handful of guys stood out in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs, including players who may be on the roster bubble such as Kitan Crawford or Travis Vokolek. Of course, others didn't have the performances they would like and could see their results hurt their stock. A handful of those guys are vying for their future in the desert, too.

As the Cardinals prepare for their second preseason game against the Denver Broncos, I feel the following players are in need of good performances to help stand out for the team. Not all of these guys are coming off bad weeks, either, but stacking performances is what they need the most.

Clayton Tune

Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tun
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It's do-or-die time for Tune, and this could be the game that decides if he is with the team in 2025. The Cardinals aren't likely to hold on to three quarterbacks this season, and Jacoby Brissett was signed to be QB2 behind Kyler Murray. Another bad performance like he had against the Chiefs and he may be out of the desert.

Greg Dortch

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortc
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite being a fan-favorite, Dortch is facing a critical preseason with his job on the line. He got off to a horrific start when he fumbled the opening kickoff against the Chiefs, which resulted in a touchdown.

He's already behind in the depth chart as the Cardinals WR4 (at best) after Zay Jones inherited the starting slot receiver role. Dortch needs to shine bright against the Broncos to make his blunder against the Chiefs ancient history.

Xavier Weaver

Xavier Weaver, WR, Arizona Cardinal
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xavier Weaver (30) against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Weaver had an ideal start to the preseason with a touchdown grab to end the first half of the game. The team likes Weaver and showed as much when they held on to him after signing him a year ago as a UDFA. However, that doesn't mean Weaver is done fighting for his roster spot, and the wide receiver room is wide open.

Denzel Burke

Arizona Cardinals CB Denzel Burk
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke (29) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Burke's spot on the roster isn't close to being in jeopardy, but he was up and down against the Chiefs in his professional debut. Considering the depth the Cardinals possess at the cornerback position, preseason snaps mean more for Burke than others as he fights for future playing time. It's still an open battle for CB4 or maybe even better, and a bounce-back performance helps Burke's chances.

Cody Simon

Arizona Cardinals LB Cody Simo
Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (50) looks at the Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) as he snaps the ball during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025, in Glendale. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everyone's favorite day three draft pick saw plenty of field time (tied for most snaps of any Cardinals defender), but didn't make too many stand out plays. Meanwhile, third-year man Owen Pappoe had a solid outing, including some first-team reps.

Simon has every opportunity to fight for a starting spot on defense next to Mack Wilson when the season starts, but Pappoe's emergence in another wide-open competition makes things a bit more difficult.

L.J. Collier

Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collie
Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) sacks Chiefs quarterback Bailey Zappe (14) during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025, in Glendale. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Collier was one of the biggest winners for the Cardinals in their first preseason game, recording one of the team's two sacks. Arizona re-signed Collier this offseason, and he's enjoyed a bit of a career revival with the franchise.

Still, his roster spot is not guaranteed with a deep defensive line room. Another strong outing could all but secure a roster spot for him; it could even lead to significant playing time as he continues proving himself to this staff.

feed

Published
Richie Bradshaw
RICHIE BRADSHAW

Richie, an Arizona native, has been with Cardinals on SI since 2022 and also is the host of Locked on Sun Devils. He's a graduate of Arizona State University and loves providing all fans in the Valley with valuable insight and strong opinions for their favorite football team. Follow Richie on X at @RichieBradz36 for more!

Home/News