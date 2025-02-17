Cardinals Free Agent Named Fit for Cowboys, Bears
The Arizona Cardinals could lose a big piece of their offensive line this spring.
Free agency is just roughly a month away, and Cardinals right guard Will Hernandez is still recovering from a torn ACL that saw him miss majority of the 2024 regular season.
Hernandez has been a steady presence in Arizona's trenches the past few seasons, as his toughness and consistency was difficult to replace after he departed due to injury.
Now, Hernandez could leave as a free agent, and Bleacher Report says the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears are teams to watch for the veteran guard:
"An NFL team can never have too much talent or depth along the offensive line. Kansas City's collapse in Super Bowl LIX should serve as proof that even great quarterbacks can struggle when their lines can't protect," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"Unfortunately, quality offensive linemen—even backups—don't usually come cheaply.
"This is why every team should have an eye on Cardinals guard Will Hernandez. He's coming off a season-ending ACL tear and will turn 30 in September but has 91 starts on his resume and played well for Arizona before the injury.
"... Though his 2024 campaign was limited to five games, Hernandez was ranked 33rd overall among guards by Pro Football Focus. With a projected market value of only $4.3 million annually, he could be a veritable steal, if healthy, for just about any franchise.
"With the future of guard Zack Martin—who is 34 and an impending free agent—in question, the Cowboys should already be kicking the tires on Hernandez.
"The Chicago Bears have $64.9 million in projected cap space and won't be limited to under-the-radar free agents. However, their offensive interior could use a serious upgrade, and there's no way that throwing Hernandez into the competition could hurt."
Hernandez's offensive line coach Klayton Adams just took the offensive coordinator job with Dallas, so it would make sense to see the former Cardinal follow his position coach to new beginnings - which isn't uncommon in the NFL.
As for Chicago, Caleb Williams certainly could use more protection heading into his sophomore season - Hernandez would be a quality piece in the Windy City.
Hernandez spoke with PHNX ahead of the Super Bowl and gave his insight on what he wants to do with his future in Arizona, you can read more about that here.