Arizona Cardinals Will See NFL's Top Pass Rushers in 2025
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals didn't have any of the NFL's top pass rushers in ESPN's cumulative list - voted by league coaches, scouts and execs - though they'll face majority of the top ten guys.
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons ranked as the No. 3 pass rusher in the league behind TJ Watt and Myles Garrett. Arizona will see the Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 9 after their bye week.
One NFL personnel director said on Parsons: "Explosiveness, motor, violence, can align inside and beat [interior offensive linemen] with first-step quickness. He's such a tone setter that everyone else feeds off his energy."
At No. 5 was San Francisco 49ers edge Nick Bosa, who the Cardinals see twice per season as NFC West rivals. Arizona will play the 49ers in Week 3 and Week 11.
"His leverage, explosiveness, power and polished rush arsenal are unmatched," an NFL personnel director said of Bosa. "He has the same rush moves as [brother] Joey Bosa but with better play strength to win in a variety of ways."
Right behind him at No. 6 was Trey Hendrickson, who's been linked to Arizona in trade rumors as he's currently unhappy with the Cincinnati Bengals.
"His ability to get to the quarterback by any means necessary is truly impressive," one AFC scout told ESPN. "He can beat you with technique and relentless motor."
The Cardinals pay Cincinnati a visit in Week 17.
To round out the bottom of the top ten, the Cardinals will see the Houston Texans duo of Will Anderson/Danielle Hunter in Week 15 and Los Angeles Rams edge Jared Verse twice (Week 14/18).
Many Cardinals fans remember Arizona bypassing Anderson to trade down in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"He's got a complete skill set," an AFC executive said of Anderson. "And he's only getting better. Only two years in the league. Will keep improving."
Others receiving votes for the list that Arizona will play in 2025 include Josh Hines-Allen (Jacksonville), Rashan Gary (Green Bay) and Travon Walker (Jacksonville).
How Will Arizona Cardinals Fare?
The Cardinals' offensive line could be considered as an average unit entering 2025. With steady presences at left tackle/guard/center, the right side of quarterback Kyler Murray's protection does have a bit of intrigue.
Arizona didn't bring back former starter Will Hernandez at right guard and appear ready to trust Isaiah Adams. At right tackle, Jonah Williams looks to return from a season-ending knee injury with Kelvin Beachum behind him.
It projects to be a good - but not great - unit in the desert, which also carries a new coach in Justin Frye after losing Klayton Adams to the Dallas Cowboys.