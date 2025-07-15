Arizona Cardinals Won't Give Up on Top Pick
We live in a world where everyone wants to win now and experience instant gratification. That means the "what have you done for me lately" logic has been multiplied by 1,000. That checks out considering many Arizona Cardinals fans are wondering what to do with Darius Robinson.
Despite the Mizzou product being selected in the first round just a year ago, there are more than a few supporters of the team that are anxious to get something in return from him. Robinson missed most of last season due to injury and a family tragedy, which as you would imagine impacted his output quite a bit.
Now, we are facing a dilemma about what to do with him. After all, the Cardinals sunk massive investments into their defensive front and practically nobody's job is safe now.
Is it time to punt on Robinson already? Or should fans be more patient?
That's why I'm here to discuss the reasons to buy/sell on Robinson in 2025.
Why I am buying
How quickly have we forgotten that Robinson is an ultra-talented football player and a plus athlete? Despite being listed at 6'5 and 285 lbs, Robinson has been considered an edge rusher several times, including as a prospect coming out of college. You don't see many players at that size who are considered good pass rushers outside the alignment.
Even in the limited playing time we saw from Robinson, we saw glimpses of the player he can become. This is also a coaching staff that can get him to the next level sooner rather than later.
In such a versatile defense, it's not hard to imagine Robinson finding his footing and becoming a stud producer no matter how big his role turns out to be.
Why I am selling
This is the NFL, and sometimes you have to make hard decisions and know when to fold 'em. It's not entirely uncommon to see teams move on from first-round picks one year into their careers, although it is rare. Robinson may fall into that group.
We saw the Cardinals attack the defensive line to strengthen and deepen the unit and that wasn't an accident. The group, although marred with injuries beyond Robinson, underachieved and was a glaring weakness on the defense.
Considering the Cardinals are looking to contend for the playoffs this year, they could decide that roster spot for Robinson could be better used elsewhere and roll with what's currently on the team.
Verdict
The front office clearly likes Robinson and they believe in him to rebound from a season that was largely taken from him and to no fault of his own. Even with the additions to the defensive line, it doesn't mean that they are suddenly ready to quit on Robinson.
Plus, as we already mentioned, Robinson has athleticism that can't be taught. Even if he doesn't win any kind of starting role, there's always an opportunity for him to find the field in more than one way. Guys like him are hard to find and if he can live up to his prior status as a draft darling then he could easily rebound.
Now's not the time to give up on Robinson, who could become a massive difference-maker in this Jonathan Gannon/Nick Rallis defense.