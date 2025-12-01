Cardinals Top Pick Gets Brutally Honest About His Season

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are officially out of the postseason race following their Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, falling to 3-9 on the year.

It's been a massively disappointing season in the desert, as the Cardinals were expected to take the next step and emerge as postseason contenders.

After a 2-0 start, the wheels fell off in indescribable ways. Arizona's lost their last nine-of-ten starts.

Former first-round pick Darius Robinson met with reporters after their loss in Tampa Bay and gave a brutally honest assessment of not only Arizona's season - but also his personal year as well:

Darius Robinson Gets Brutally Honest on 2025 Season

"We only won three games since September, that's terrible," Robinson told reporters in the locker room.

"It starts with myself. I'm not who I thought I was. And that's okay, because I'm going to show up on Monday and grind. We've won three games, I feel like I haven't done enough to help our team win games. ... We can do more, I can do more and that's why I'm so focused on myself. I can be so much better. ... Holding myself accountable. Holding myself to a higher standard - I'm not there yet."

Robinson, the team's second pick in the first round after Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2024, has yet to really live up to his draft position as a versatile defensive lineman in the desert.

Robinson's PFF grade of 35.4 ranks him at 127 of 128 interior defensive lineman in the NFL.

Through ten games, he's accrued 22 tackles, two quarterback pressures and one sack on 48% of snaps according to Pro Football Reference.

The Cardinals have been quick to defend Robinson this year, saying his impact isn't seen on the box score but rather on tape.

“I think he's playing well. I did talk to him about… I think that's some noise that we talk about. I know he wants to get on the stat sheet too, but the most important thing is (to) just do your job," head coach Jonathan Gannon said earlier this season.

"Don't press to make plays because you'll start playing bad if you do that. I think he's doing a good job right now. I know there are things that he's working on. You are your own worst critic. He's hard on himself and I love that because I know he cares and he's all about ball.

"He wants to impact the game and help us win, but I think he's doing a good job right now and it's just a matter of time before he starts filling it up.”

It's admirable for Robinson to openly talk about a down season and take accountability, which is also rare in today's league.

There's five weeks left in the season - we'll see how Robinson and his teammates respond.

