Cardinals WR Due For Breakout Season

The Arizona Cardinals have a player on the verge of becoming a star.

Jeremy Brener

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of promise with their No. 4 overall pick from last year's draft in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon had a lot of positive things to say about the former Buckeyes star.

"He came up to me -- I normally meet with guys about their developmental plan when we're done with the year -- when I had my meeting with him, he came up to me and he handed me a piece of paper," Gannon said h/t NFL.com analyst Marc Ross.

"It wasn't me handing him a piece of paper. But we knew that. The guy's a ready-made pro. He does all the right things. He was here the whole offseason. He skipped out one week, he went and trained with a bunch of different receivers, but he was here the whole offseason. I think he added a little bit of muscle mass. He looks a little bit bigger. All his numbers, his metrics are all better than when we got him."

Based on Gannon's comments, Ross named Harrison as one of his breakout candidates for the upcoming season.

"Harrison's rookie production certainly wasn't horrible, but considering the massive expectations surrounding him coming into the NFL, he fell short of the hype. He registered 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns, exceeding 90 receiving yards in just three games while being held to fewer than 40 seven times. The offense struggled with consistency in 2024, and the chemistry between Kyler Murray and his No. 1 receiver was not where it needed to be, something they aretrying to improve this offseason," Ross wrote.

"With a full NFL season and offseason now under Harrison's belt, it certainly feels like we will see a different version of the 2024 fourth overall pick this fall."

Considering the fact the Cardinals didn't take a receiver in the draft, Arizona signaled its confidence in Harrison and his growth going into his second season.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

