Cardinals WR Exits Camp After Scary Collision
GLENDALE -- An up-tempo padded day of practice for the Arizona Cardinals took a scary turn towards the end of Friday's festivities when WR Michael Wilson and S Budda Baker collided during team activities.
Wilson dove for a ball and his hit head into Baker's leg, which sent both stars onto the turf of State Farm Stadium.
Both got up under their own power, though Baker remained on the sideline while Wilson went to the locker room.
Wilson was spotted immediately reaching for his head after hitting the ground.
Wilson is entering his third season in the NFL after being made a third-round pick by the Cardinals. His big frame had enabled him to emerge as a reliable contested catch target in the desert after an injury-riddled career at Stanford.
"The way I envision myself is a guy who can do everything," Wilson said previously this offseason on Arizona Sports.
"I feel like I can play all three positions, X, F, Z, inside and outside. A guy who can be dynamic in the run game in terms of being at the point of attack as a blocker. Someone you can count on to be a possession receiver, and I know I don't have the time speed everybody loves, but I feel like in most situations when you throw me the ball downfield, it's going to be a catch."
Behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride, Wilson is projected to be the next top passing option for veteran quarterback Kyler Murray entering 2025.