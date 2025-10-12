Cardinals WR Exits With Finger Injury vs Colts
Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson is questionable to return with a finger injury in their Week 6 meeting against the Indianapolis Colts.
*UPDATE: WILSON HAS RETURNED*
Wilson caught his only target of the game for five yards. The Cardinals and Colts finished the first quarter tied at 7-7.
Wilson becomes the latest Cardinals weapon to exit due to injury, as Travis Vokolek was carted off with a neck injury.
Kyler Murray is also not starting today as he suffered a foot injury last week.
Zay Jones and Greg Dortch will likely earn more reps throughout the game.
Wilson is Arizona's secondary wide receiver behind Marvin Harrison Jr. in an offense that doesn't exactly prioritize either passing the ball or wideouts.
Entering this week, Wilson had eight receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown on the season.
Wilson was vocal earlier this year about wanting to be more involved.
"I'm not satisfied at all having three catches for, what, 20 or whatever yards," he said (h/t AZCardinals.com). "It definitely hurts my soul. It kind of keeps me awake at night, not feeling like I'm able to produce at a high enough level to help our team win games. ...
"When you're playing well, you putting up yards and getting catches, that does boost your confidence," Wilson said. "Now it comes back to internally, when things aren't going as well, how confident are you in your ability when it's not showing up on the stat sheet? That's rooted in the work. You have to double down in the process."
Cardinals Hope to Bounce Back
The Cardinals enter Indianapolis as losers of their last three games, hoping to turn the tide against a hot Colts offense that is 4-1 on the season.
(We’re) obviously excited about competing versus a really good football team, so it's going to be fun. They're well coached. They've got a lot of premium players and they're playing really well right now, so it's going to be a big-time challenge. That's where our focus is right now, and we're excited about it," head coach Jonathan Gannon said earlier this week.
"... We've got a chance to go 3-3, play a really good football team and play well. That's what they know right now. Put a smile on your face. Enjoy competing and control today.”