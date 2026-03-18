Cardinals WR Greg Dortch Pens Heartfelt Goodbye Message

Former Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch is heading to the Motor City.

Dortch is signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions to play under former offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Dortch just wrapped up his sixth season in the NFL, and fifth with Arizona.

The fan-favorite wideout sent a nice and heartfelt goodbye to the desert on his Instagram page:

"Still feels like yesterday getting that call about an opportunity… and now 5 years later, what a journey it’s been. I thank God every day for the path He placed me on and for allowing me to grow not just as a football player, but as a man.

"To the entire Arizona Cardinals organization, my teammates, trainers, and the whole community thank you for embracing me and pushing me every day. Much love to my brothers I went to battle with. The memories will always mean something special.

"With God all things are possible."

Teammates such as Michael Wilson and Trey McBride showed Dortch some love on the post and social media after the news broke.

It's a period of transition under new head coach Mike LaFleur, who will also be calling plays for Arizona in his first season.

The writing felt like it was on the wall for Dortch after the Cardinals let him walk in free agency before signing former San Francisco 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne.

Dortch was a beloved member of the locker room and Cardinals community, earning constant respect and praise from teammates alike during his tenure that began in 2021.

“I love it. I've been wanting Dortch," former Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said of Dortch.

"It's the last game of the season and he is just finally getting going. Dortch is a playmaker, Dortch needs the ball. I’ve said the NFL is a revolving door, so you never know who's going to be or who's not going to be here but I love playing with Greg. When he has the ball, he's a playmaker and usually good sh-- happens when Greg has the ball.”

Dortch will see a few familiar faces in the NFC North next season, as Murray joined the Minnesota Vikings this offseason while former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is now the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

As division rivals, Dortch will face them a minimum of two times in 2026.

Dortch and Petzing are scheduled to return to Arizona next season, as the Lions have an away game scheduled at State Farm Stadium.