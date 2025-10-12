Kyler Murray Officially Inactive for Cardinals vs Colts
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have made Kyler Murray officially inactive for the team's Week 6 battle against the Indianapolis Colts.
Murray - dealing with a foot injury - practiced just one day this week. His absence was initially reported yesterday - which you can read more about here.
Jacoby Brissett will start in his place.
That's not the only change being made to Arizona's lineup, as the Cardinals are reportedly going to start Bam Knight today at running back.
Cardinals Lose Kyler Murray
On top of Murray, Bilal Nichols (personal) and Blake Gillikin (back) were downgraded to out yesterday, joining Darius Robinson as non-participants ahead of Sunday.
The Cardinals elevated two practice squad defensive linemen this weekend.
All of Zay Jones, Max Melton, Cody Simon and Mack Wilson were questionable entering this weekend. Each guy practiced in limited capacity throughout the week but will play in Week 6.
Cardinals Hope to Control the Controllables
“I know what we have to control to give ourselves a chance to win. We've done that better in certain games than other games. That has to stay consistent," head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
"Then I think that looking at each week what we do well and what the opponent does well, we just have to continue to exploit that. In my opinion as a coach, we can always do a better job of that (of) how we set things up. Then ultimately coach it and (make sure) the players understand it and go out and execute it.
"The old adage of coaching better and playing better, its coach speak, but it's the truth. If you ask anybody, it really is the truth, so (we) just have to be on those details.”
Jacoby Brissett Has Cardinals' Confidence
Brissett will be making his first start of 2025 in Arizona, and the veteran backup has the confidence of the coaching staff and locker room.
“Well, he’s a true pro. I know that term gets thrown around, but when you're in his seat - all our guys - but the quarterback position's the hardest position in sports. To know that you're one play away from your role changing, you really do have to be on the details," Gannon said of Brissett.
"You're the starter, and he has a smile on his face. He loves to practice, he loves to prepare, he loves to play. We've seen that out on the grass since he's been here. I was with him the one year in Indy, but he's a good football player and he is a great teammate. Really good leader and if he's got to play, he's got to play.”
Kickoff is at 10 AM Arizona time.