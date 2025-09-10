Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Opens Up on Kyler Murray, Chemistry
ARIZONA -- Talk around the Arizona Cardinals, and what they could/couldn't do entering 2025, begins and ends with the connection between Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyler Murray.
After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the duo looked to be trending upwards in their 20-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Harrison had five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
After practice, Harrison met with reporters and spoke on his opening game, what to make of him and Murray's chemistry early on, and also joked a bit about the amount of muscle he put on this offseason:
"I mean, it's just the start. Definitely continue to build, continue to grow. But I like where we're at. And I think the first game was a good start for sure," said Harrison.
"... I mean, it's easy to say that I guess when you look at how this last week played out compared to maybe some games last year. But we just have continue to grow, continue to build, and let's see where we are at the end of the year."
His entire interview:
WATCH: Marvin Harrison Jr. After Practice
"Obviously I like when the offense has a ball to finish the game, whether that's a four minute drill, two minute drill, I want the ball in our hands. But we always trust the defensive to go out and make the plays," said Harrison when asked about the offense's performance.
On his massive catch down the sideline, Harrison said: "I kind of got pressed there, so I kind of converted/changed my route, not switching my route but changes my route based on the coverage and converted there."
We also spoke with Murray today after practice on the connection:
“Yeah, I said it after the game. I thought he played really well. You could feel his confidence (and) how comfortable he was on the field. Honestly, I don't think there was any negative that I could say about how he played. Not that I'm looking to say anything, but I thought he played well.”
Harrison also bulked up this offseason, though he's not exclusively awarding a stong start to his newfound muscle.
"Yeah, a little bit. Especially once you get a couple catches and get a rhythm. I felt ready to go. So mixture of year two and getting the ball my hands a little early, obviously an explosive play and a touchdown helps the same drive," Harrison said.