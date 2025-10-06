Cardinals On Wrong Side of Very Rare NFL History
The Arizona Cardinals made history in their Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The Cardinals, according to Sportradar, are the first team in NFL history to lose three straight games on a score in final play of 4th quarter.
Arizona is now 2-3 on the year after winning their first two matchups out of the gates. All of their losses have came down to game-winning kicks from the other team as time expired.
Losing previous NFC West battles to the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers hurts, though their loss yesterday to the Titans is simply unexplainable.
“I don’t really know what to think about that. I don't even know. I really don't even know. That’s how to lose a game 101. I don't know. That was crazy," Kyler Murray told reporters after the game.
How Cardinals Made NFL History
The Cardinals were set to emerge with a 28-6 lead over the Titans in the fourth quarter after running back Emari Demercado broke free on a touchdown run, though Demercado dropped the ball in celebration just before crossing the end zone, allowing Tennessee to gain possession before quickly scoring.
The Titans, driving once again late in the game, saw a Cam Ward pass intercepted by Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, who rolled to the ground and fumbled the ball trying to get up. The ball ultimately was recovered in the end zone by the Titans, making it a two-point contest.
Arizona couldn't pick up a first down on their next drive to run the clock out, punting the ball back to Tennessee - who put themselves in game-winning field goal territory to secure their first win of the season.
"Obviously, very disappointing. (It) felt like we had multiple chances to put away the game in all three phases, and we did not do that, so collectively we have to do a better job. It feels like that's now three games in a row that I'm saying the same thing, but until we do a better job, we're going to keep losing," said head coach Jonathan Gannon after the game.
"(It’s) never about one play. (It’s) never about one phase. All of us collectively have to do a better job, so that's what we'll work on tomorrow. Our sense of urgency and our connectedness is always there. It obviously needs to increase because time's ticking.”
It was one of the wildest losses in recent league memory, one that will many fans talking for quite some time.