What's Best, Worst-Case Scenario for Arizona Cardinals Offense?
The Arizona Cardinals put nearly every offseason resource into rebuilding a struggling defense, particularly up front. That was a necessary change, and ultimately fills the most glaring hole in their roster.
But the Cardinals had their fair share of offensive instability in 2024 as well. There were times where the run-first offense dominated opponents, and times where there were deficiencies in the aerial attack.
It all came down to numerous factors. Play from quarterback Kyler Murray, a tough rookie season for Marvin Harrison Jr., and some at-times poor situational play calling.
The Cardinals do clearly feel at least mostly comfortable with the talent on their offense. The rest is up to how the cards fall.
What's Arizona Cardinals Best, Worst-Case Scenario?
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine took a look at each NFL offense's best and worst-case scenario. His entry on Arizona is hardly shocking, but does explore two vastly different situations.
Here's what Ballentine had to say about the Cardinals:
Best-Case Scenario: Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Breakout Creates a Top-Five Offense
"Isaiah Adams takes the next step in his second season and the Cardinals don't have any glaring weaknesses up front. That would allow Kyler Murray to play behind one of the best offensive lines he’s had. Solid O-line play would also allow the running game to continue to thrive whether it’s James Conner or Trey Benson carrying the ball.
"Add in a Marvin Harrison Jr. breakout season and the Cardinals could be one of the best offenses in the league. They made a leap from 21st to the 10th in EPA per play during Drew Petzing’s second-year as an offensive coordinator. A top-five finish could be in store for Year 3," Ballentine wrote.
Worst-Case Scenario: The Run Game Breaks Down
"Right guard is the most notable weakness on the offensive line, but it isn’t the only question mark. Jonah Williams has a long history of giving up sacks, and he only played in six games with a knee injury last season.
"If Murphy’s Law prevails in the desert, then Arizona could wind up having serious issues with the entire right side of the line.
"Throw in the fact that Conner played 16 games for the first time in his career last season and the Cardinals could be leaning on Benson to make a leap in Year 2.
"If that doesn’t happen and the run game is shaky, it’s going to be hard for the team to avoid falling back into the bottom-third of the league," Ballentine said.
The Cardinals are in a pivotal season. They absolutely must see a jump from their passing attack, and need Harrison to find his footing as the WR1 they need him to be. He won't be expected to carry the offense, but a reliable, dynamic target for Murray can only lead to improvement.
The Cardinals' bread-and-butter will still lie in a more run-focused offense. While their OL group was consistent and sturdy in both 2023 and 2024, they did lose OL coach Klayton Adams to the Dallas Cowboys.
On top of that, they do lack that top-end talent outside of Paris Johnson Jr., and they are in need of a RG opposite Evan Brown.
Unless Adams does break out (and that feels like a very long shot), Arizona will have to hope that the consistency across their OL can make up for the loss of a exceptional position coach and the overall lackluster brand of talent.