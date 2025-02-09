B/R: Cardinals Could Trade Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has found himself in plenty of trade speculation and trade rumors since first arriving to the desert.
Entering his seventh season, all eyes are on Murray to make good on his status as a former No. 1 overall pick.
Now, entering a make-or-break season in 2025, the Cardinals passer still finds himself in speculation - as Bleacher Report says Murray could be dealt this offseason.
B/R offered the following:
"The Cardinals could be facing an interesting decision at quarterback. In an offseason where the NFL draft is short on quarterback options and the free-agent market could dry up quickly, they are going to be in a position to trade their star quarterback if a team comes in with a good enough offer," wrote Alex Ballentine.
"Blowing things up after an 8-9 season is a risky strategy. The Cardinals have a lot of things going for them on offense with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride leading a talented supporting cast. However, Murray threw for just 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his sixth year with the Cardinals. Radio host Colin Cowherd speculated that the Cardinals would consider trading their quarterback this offseason."
When speaking with PHNX at Radio Row, Fox analyst Nick Wright says the Cardinals should deal Murray to the Pittsburgh Steelers - you can read more about that here.
Arizona seems pretty intent on keeping Murray around and building around the passer:
"He was in my office for a long time. He wants some plays back, so do I, we all do," said head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"You start looking around, you list the playoff teams and the quarterbacks of the playoff teams, I told him and I believe this: what is the common denominator of those quarterbacks in the playoffs right now? You could list all these different things. I said, ‘I'll make it easy on you, it's good teams.’ It's what it is. Good quarterbacks are on good teams. We have to do everything that we can to support him and put a good team around him, then he has to play to his level consistently, which I know he can do.”
The prospects of trading Murray this offseason do seem very low - if at all possibile - though next year could be a very different story.