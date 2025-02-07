Steelers Urged to Trade for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is entering a make-or-break season ahead of 2025, as all eyes will be on the desert to see if the franchise passer will be able to make good on his potential as a former No. 1 overall pick.
Murray's been one of the more polarizing figures in Arizona sports since his arrival in 2019, as his ceiling is among some of the league's best - though his overall inconsistency has prevented both himself and the Cardinals from reaching expected heights.
As a result, Murray's seen his name in numerous trade discussions and speculation for years now.
Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright says the Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers should strike a deal for Murray:
"If somebody brought me in and was like, 'run the Cardinals' I would call Pittsburgh and be like, 'hey, do you want to give me a couple first-round picks [for Murray]?' and we can kind of reboot it. I think Gannon's sharp and I think Kyler's in a spot where he's paid like a star - Pittsburgh probably would do it because they just need someone that's not a bridge quarterback and I'd try to reboot it," said Wright to PHNX at Super Bowl Radio Row.
"It's probably not going to happen, so then what you do is hope you get the right personnel on defense. Kyler can have a start to finish excellent year which he hasn't had in awhile. ... What's tough about Kyler is at his best, it's like 'oh, he should be awesome!' and it doesn't feel like that guy is going to be there week in and week out."
The Cardinals have been very adamant Murray is the guy moving forward, as head coach Jonathan Gannon answered "100%" when asked if Murray would return to Arizona in 2025.
The Cardinals are positioning themselves to be competitive within the next few years, and rebuilding at the quarterback spot doesn't exactly help them in those efforts.
As for the Steelers, however, Murray just might be exactly what Pittsburgh needs.
He's an obvious upgrade over previous passers in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and for as much as the Cardinals are hoping to enter their winning window, the Steelers are very much in the midst of a Super Bowl or bust push.
Pittsburgh has a projected $40 million in cap space entering this offseason. This offseason, the Cardinals would save $12.4 million by trading Murray.
It's not going to happen - at least from Arizona's standpoint, and at least right now.