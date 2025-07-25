Cards Camp Notebook: Offense Finally Clicks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals just concluded day number three of training camp practices, and tomorrow brings the first rest day for 2025's squad under head coach Jonathan Gannon.
For the first time, Arizona's arsenal of weapons came alive during camp.
The Cardinals' first-team offense appeared to have found its rhythm after struggling the first two days in team activities. Quarterback Kyler Murray found numerous targets on all three levels throughout 11 v 11 and 7 v 7 work today.
Notably, it was again the Marvin Harrison Jr. show - as the former No. 4 overall pick made big play after big play for the Cardinals on Friday.
Trey McBride also got in on the "wow" catch parade in front of fans, flashing his vertical and coming down with a tough pass from Murray near the left sideline during team activities.
Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett continues to have an impressive camp, orchestrating the second-team offense and looking very much like the top backup quarterback the Cardinals desired when bringing him to the desert.
For what it's worth, none of Arizona's quarterbacks have thrown an interception through three practices.
After struggling to begin camp - granted against a pretty stellar defense - it was good to see the Cardinals push the ball down the field and make plays.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals saw a great performance from edge rusher Xavier Thomas - who netted two unofficial sacks on the day against Arizona's second offensive unit.
Towards the end of practice, Mack Wilson Sr. and Darius Robinson batted back-to-back passes down to stall the Cardinals' offensive starters.
Robinson again is having a good training camp, which was the case last year prior to his injury.
Other Quick Notes
- Calais Campbell wasn't in attendance today and likely was given a veteran's day off.
- Michael Wilson continues to look crisp coming in and out of cuts, notably beating defenders off comeback routes today.
- Starling Thomas was injured near the very end of practice during 11 v 11 drills and was carted off, though the injury didn't initially look serious.
- Arizona continues to utilize a three-safety look of Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson often.
- The Cardinals sporadically went up-tempo on offense while continuing to incorporate more motion under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
- Head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed JJ Russell is okay after a scary hit yesterday saw him carted off.