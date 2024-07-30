Budda Baker Says Watch Out for Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker isn't in the business of predictions, though he did offer this to NFL Media's Omar Ruiz in a one-on-one interview:
"For me personally I haven't really watched much of the social media stuff, so for me it's seeing the guys we have in the building and seeing what we can do from there," said Baker.
"This is my first year being very excited for both sides - offense and defense. ... I'm definitely excited. I'm not going to make many predictions or anything like that. I just know that come Week 1, watch what the Arizona Cardinals can do.
"The expectation is to win. Most importantly, this year, is to win."
Interesting words from Baker, who is also going into the final year of his contract with the Cardinals.
Baker remained neutral when asked on potential contract negotiations - so too did general manager Monti Ossenfort when speaking with reporters.
After a 4-13 finish to the 2023 season, Arizona added Marvin Harrison Jr. on top of other key signings to hopefully push the Cardinals to progress in year two of their new coaching staff and front office.
“Budda’s attitude has been fantastic ever since we got here,” Ossenfort said of Baker on Arizona Sports.
“The way that he leads, the way that he prepares, the way he goes about his business and works, it really showed in the first night of our first meeting when he addressed the entire team and put his sentiments out there. It was just great. It was a great message for the team, great message for everybody in the room."
Arizona takes on the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.